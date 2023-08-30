A journey from Kozhikode in the footsteps of the Mahatma

August 30, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

For the Generation ‘Z’ and those who were born later, Mahatma Gandhi is synonymous with the Indian freedom struggle. The Kozhikode district panchayat on Wednesday launched a journey to help them know the Father of the Nation beyond what they learn from history textbooks.

The project titled ‘Gandhipatham Thedi’ (In search of Gandhi’s path) will cover important places in Gandhiji’s life such as the Porbandar, Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad, and Dandi beach in Gujarat and Birla Mandir and Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

J.S. Hemambari, a Class 10 student of REC Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Chathamangalam, who is part of the team, says the journey will open up new experiences for her. “We can learn many things on the freedom struggle and Gandhiji’s life through this visit. From the birthplace of the Mahatma to his final resting place, all are being covered,” she adds.

As many as 110 students from 82 schools in Kozhikode district are part of the journey. Students from Classes VIII to XII have been included. They will be accompanied by 12 teachers and Sheeja Sasi, district panchayat president, chairpersons of various standing committees, and members of the standing committee on education.

According to sources, the team will first visit Gandhiji’s birthplace at Porbandar and the Sabarmathi Ashram founded by him. They will also present dance programmes based on Gandhiji’s life there. Later, they will join select school students from Ahmedabad and perform cultural programmes in that city. Thereafter, they will visit the Gujarat secretariat in Gandhinagar and the Gir National Park

The students will take out a one-km long symbolic march on the Dandi beach in memory of the historic ‘salt march’ led by the Mahatma and make salt there. They will later visit the ‘Statue of Unity’ erected in memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The team will go to New Delhi thereafter where their itinerary will cover the Raj Ghat, Gandhi Museum and Central government offices. There are plans to visit historic places in Agra as well. The journey will culminate at the Birla Mandir as the students will sit on a fast for a day there. They will also sing songs and recollect historic events associated with Gandhiji. After returning home, the students will be asked to recall their experiences with fellow students.

The students were given a farewell at the Freedom Square on the Kozhikode beach on Wednesday evening. Ministers A.K. Saseendran, and Ahammad Devarkovil, among others, were present.

