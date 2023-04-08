ADVERTISEMENT

A journey down memory lane for U.S. judge

April 08, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Surendran K. Pattel’s parents were daily wage labourers and he did odd jobs such as rolling beedis as a child

The Hindu Bureau

Surendran K. Pattel, 240th Judicial District Court judge in Fort Bend County in Texas, United States, being honoured by his former colleagues at a city hotel in Kozhikode on Saturday. Mr. Surendran worked as a house-keeping staff at the hotel while he was studying law in the city. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

For Surendran K. Pattel, an Indian-American judge at the 240th Judicial District Court in Fort Bend County in Texas, United States, it was a journey down memory lane.

This native of Balal village in Kasaragod district, who did multiple jobs to make a living in the past, was on Saturday honoured at Hotel Malabar Palace in Kozhikode city, where he once was a part-time house-keeping staff.

The 51-year-old’s parents were daily wage labourers, who struggled hard to raise their six children. He did odd jobs such as rolling ‘beedis’ with his sister as a child. Mr. Surendran just scored more than enough marks to clear the Class 10 exams. During a speech at the event, he recalled that he joined the Government College at Elerithattu a year later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After scoring high marks in the two-year pre-degree course, Mr. Surendran took up B.A. (Politics) at Payyannur College. “The department had a reputation of producing first-rank holders in its graduate course. Because I was also working simultaneously, I missed classes and a had low attendance. The teachers did not allow me to write the exam,” he said. However, Mr. Surendran managed to convince the professor to let him appear for it, with the promise that if he did not do well, he would not approach them with similar requests again.

With the help of the class notes given by his friends, Mr. Surendran scored good marks and passed out of the college. He joined the Government Law College, Kozhikode, for LLB and worked as a part-time staff at the hotel.

After coming out of the law college and a decade-long practise in Kanhangad, he left for New Delhi when his wife landed a job there as a nurse. A three-year stint at the Supreme Court followed. Mr. Surendran reached Texas in the U.S. in 2007 after his wife relocated there. For a brief period, he worked as a salesman at a grocery store before clearing the required exams in the country to practice law. Later, he also did a degree in international law. Mr. Surendran said he had a close friendship with senior lawyer Glenden B. Adams, who treated him like a son. He got the U.S. citizenship in 2017.

“When I ran for the post of judge as a candidate of the Democratic Party, my rival, a sitting judge, mocked my accent. I asked him how can a person who will not even tolerate the accent of his rival candidate, be a fair judge? He didn’t have an answer, and I won,” Mr. Surendran said. He took charge as a judge earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US