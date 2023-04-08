A journey down memory lane for U.S. judge

April 08, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

For Surendran K. Pattel, an Indian-American judge at the 240th Judicial District Court in Fort Bend County in Texas, United States, it was a journey down memory lane.

This native of Balal village in Kasaragod district, who did multiple jobs to make a living in the past, was on Saturday honoured at Hotel Malabar Palace in Kozhikode city, where he once was a part-time house-keeping staff.

The 51-year-old’s parents were daily wage labourers, who struggled hard to raise their six children. He did odd jobs such as rolling ‘beedis’ with his sister as a child. Mr. Surendran just scored more than enough marks to clear the Class 10 exams. During a speech at the event, he recalled that he joined the Government College at Elerithattu a year later.

After scoring high marks in the two-year pre-degree course, Mr. Surendran took up B.A. (Politics) at Payyannur College. “The department had a reputation of producing first-rank holders in its graduate course. Because I was also working simultaneously, I missed classes and a had low attendance. The teachers did not allow me to write the exam,” he said. However, Mr. Surendran managed to convince the professor to let him appear for it, with the promise that if he did not do well, he would not approach them with similar requests again.

With the help of the class notes given by his friends, Mr. Surendran scored good marks and passed out of the college. He joined the Government Law College, Kozhikode, for LLB and worked as a part-time staff at the hotel.

After coming out of the law college and a decade-long practise in Kanhangad, he left for New Delhi when his wife landed a job there as a nurse. A three-year stint at the Supreme Court followed. Mr. Surendran reached Texas in the U.S. in 2007 after his wife relocated there. For a brief period, he worked as a salesman at a grocery store before clearing the required exams in the country to practice law. Later, he also did a degree in international law. Mr. Surendran said he had a close friendship with senior lawyer Glenden B. Adams, who treated him like a son. He got the U.S. citizenship in 2017.

“When I ran for the post of judge as a candidate of the Democratic Party, my rival, a sitting judge, mocked my accent. I asked him how can a person who will not even tolerate the accent of his rival candidate, be a fair judge? He didn’t have an answer, and I won,” Mr. Surendran said. He took charge as a judge earlier this year.