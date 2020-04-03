Kozhikode

A humble contribution to CMDRF amid concerns on their welfare

Guest workers handing over their donation to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to Karassery grama panchayat president V.K. Vinod on Wednesday.

‘Guest workers’ at a hotel at Karassery donate ₹10,000 to relief fund

At a time when guest workers’ welfare tops the agenda of officials concerned in view of the lockdown, six labourers who work at a hotel in Karassery panchayat have together donated ₹10,000 to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) from their humble savings to assist the State’s fight against COVID-19.

Ranjith, Gopal and Kumar, three Nepal natives among the six, handed over the amount to grama panchayat president V.K. Vinod on Thursday. They are employees of Amwaj hotel, which is now one of the community kitchens in the village. It was one of the first community kitchens opened in Kozhikode district ahead of the State government’s official call to start such units in grama panchayats.

The other three, Abdulla and Ansar of West Bengal, and Deepak of Nepal had left for their homes before the lockdown announcement.

Grama panchayat authorities hoped that the labourers’ act would inspire many who wanted to contribute to the State’s COVID-19 fight.

Mohammed Haneefa, owner of the hotel, said many of his employees were keen to support the needy. “We did not want to reveal the details of the latest contribution, but the grama panchayat authorities were disclosing it hoping that it would inspire those who want to join relief activities,” he said.

