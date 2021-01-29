A host of initiatives to be launched under Nammude Kozhikode

Kozhikode

29 January 2021 00:18 IST

Udayam, a scheme for the rehabilitation of destitute people; Enabling Kozhikode, a project to help differently-abled persons, and Cradle, a comprehensive child development project, are some of the initiatives under ‘Nammude Kozhikode’.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said on Thursday that Happy Hill, a project aimed at improving conditions at welfare homes, development of Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattam, Suphalam, which aims at planting of fruit-bearing trees, Mission Thelineer to improve the condition of water resources, Mission Clean Beach to clean sea shores, and Arogya Jwala, a scheme aimed at strengthening ward-level health groups to arrest lifestyle diseases are some other projects. There are also campaigns to ensure safe food, safe public toilets, safe roads, quit smoking, and create awareness on cancer and other diseases.

Advertising

Advertising