A host of initiatives to be launched under Nammude Kozhikode

Udayam, a scheme for the rehabilitation of destitute people; Enabling Kozhikode, a project to help differently-abled persons, and Cradle, a comprehensive child development project, are some of the initiatives under ‘Nammude Kozhikode’.
District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said on Thursday that Happy Hill, a project aimed at improving conditions at welfare homes, development of Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattam, Suphalam, which aims at planting of fruit-bearing trees, Mission Thelineer to improve the condition of water resources, Mission Clean Beach to clean sea shores, and Arogya Jwala, a scheme aimed at strengthening ward-level health groups to arrest lifestyle diseases are some other projects. There are also campaigns to ensure safe food, safe public toilets, safe roads, quit smoking, and create awareness on cancer and other diseases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath