A host of cultural events in Kozhikode for Onam

ADVERTISEMENT

A variety of cultural programmes are being organised in Kozhikode city as part of Onam celebrations under the aegis of the district administration, Department of Tourism, and the District Tourism Promotion Council. The programmes will be held at five different venues, including Beypore, Kuttichira, Thali, Bhatt Road, and Beach Freedom Square.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the Onam celebrations at the Freedom Square on Kozhikode beach at 7.30 p.m. on September 9. Actor Tovino Thomas will be the chief guest.

A concert by Aalmaram music band will open the celebrations at Beypore on September 9. Music fest led by playback singers Chitra Iyer and Anwar Sadath will be held on September 10 while a concert led by reality show fame Yumna Ajin will be held on September 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghazal night led by playback singer Rahna will be held at Kuttichira on September 9 while September 10 will be a night of Sufi music. Music director Tej Mervin will lead the Old is Gold concert on September 11.

Playback singers Devanand, Nayan J. Shah, and Gopika Menon will lead the concert on Bhatt Road beach on September 10 while Minimini and Sunil Kumar will be the main singers of the musical night on September 11.

A sitar concert by Ustad Rafeeque Khan will open the celebrations at Thali on September 9. Sudha Raghunath’s Carnatic vocal concert will be held on September 10. The evening of September 11 will be dedicated to dance and will include a contemporary dance performance titled ‘Jalam’ by Samudra Madhu and Samudra Rajeev, besides a Bharatanatyam ballet by Manju V. Nair and team.

A music fusion by Thrikaya band involving Mattannur Sankarankutty and Prakash Ullyeri will be the prime attraction at the Beach Freedom Square on September 9. Noted classical dancer couple Sreekanth and Ashwathi will perform on September 10. The performance will be followed by a music-dance-comedy show combination led by filmmaker Nadirsha.

A folk concert by Nanthalakkoottam, music concert by Anoop Shankar and team, and comedy show by Marimayam team are the programmes for the final day. The programmes would begin at 6 p.m. every day, Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, said here on Tuesday.