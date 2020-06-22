A handbook on survival in the time of pandemic

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has come up with a handbook on the measures taken to tackle COVID-19 under its jurisdiction.
The handbook summarises the experience of the civic body on the front in three phases — before, during and post-lockdown.
Unique experience
For the civic body, the experience was unique as it had large number of Non-Resident Indians returning from abroad and other States.
It was in Kozhikode that quarantining of people started for the first time in the State on January 22.
The corporation took effective steps to avoid crowding of people such as the decentralisation of fish and vegetable markets, shifting of the Palayam market to the more spacious bus stand premises, decentralisation of street vendors, and ensuring home delivery of food from restaurants. Community kitchens were opened across the city while migrant labourers and street dwellers were shifted to safer places. As a result, there were only a few cases of quarantine violations in the city compared to other parts of the State.
Price control
Meanwhile, strict measures were taken to control inflation.
Prices of essential commodities were displayed in front of every shop on a daily basis.
The drop in income during the period was a challenge for the corporation, especially because of increased expenditure.
The handbook explains how the problem was overcome through efficient financial management.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath