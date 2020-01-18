A glimmer of hope for revival of Nirdesh

Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC), has dropped a few hints about reviving the National Institute for Research and Development in Defence Shipbuilding (Nirdesh) under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, functioning at Chaliyam here.

Speaking after releasing the book Calicut Heritage Trails written by Captain Ramesh Babu, former Project Manager, Nirdesh, at the Malabar Palace here on Friday, Admiral Chawla said the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, situated near Nirdesh, had a close connection with the Indian Navy. “We hope to further strengthen our presence in the city in the years ahead,” he added. Capt. Babu also mentioned the future prospects of Nirdesh.

The fate of ₹600-crore Nirdesh has been hanging in the balance for the last several years. At present, the project is funded by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Hindustan Shipyard, Goa Shipyard and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers.

Admiral Chawla said the Southern Naval Command and Kozhikode city shared a special relationship. After Independence, an Indian naval training establishment for senior sailors was based here, which was later shifted to Coimbatore. “Two of our major shore establishments - INS Kunjali at Mumbai and the INS Zamorin at Ezhimala - are named after Kunjali Marakkar and the Zamorins of Calicut. Our ships also regularly visit the port of Beypore,” he said.

Stating that the favourite port of call of a long list of seafarers was Kozhikode, he said Capt. Babu’s book recounted interesting tales of several visitors who left an indelible mark on the social and cultural landscape of this area.

Quoting diplomat and historian Sardar K.M. Panikkar, he said, “India never lost her Independence until she lost command of the seas around her in the first decade of the 16th century.”