A girl well on her chosen path of dance

Nila Nath has a number of accomplishments in her kitty already

January 06, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

Aabha Raveendran
Nila Nath striking a pose after her Kerala Natanam competition in Kozhikode on Friday.

Nila Nath striking a pose after her Kerala Natanam competition in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: Aabha Raveendran

Nila Nath is already on the path to being an accomplished dancer. A Class 10 student of AKKR Girls HSS, Chelannur, Kozhikode, she has made quite a name much before she competed in the Kerala Natanam (HS-girls) event at the State School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Friday. Ironically, most of her achievements have been in Mohiniyattam, which she regards as her favourite classical art form. She is being trained in Mohiniyattam by Pallavi Krishnan.

So far, Nila has taken part in dance competitions and concerts in 14 States. She has also ruled the stage in Malaysia and Dubai during her brief career as a dancer and is planning a trip to Oman in the near future.

Besides Mohiniyattam and Kerala Natanam, Nila is trained in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi as well and has performed at the All India Music, Dance and Chhattisgarhi Folk Dance Competition organised by Kerala Samajam, Durg-Bhilai in 2018, where she won the ‘Best Child Artiste’ award. She also bagged the Byju’s Young Genius Award in 2022.

On Friday, she performed Kerala Natanam on the basis of ‘Randamoozham’, a masterpiece novel of M.T. Vasudevan Nair. It was choreographed by her guru Kalamandalam Sathyavrathan, composed by Kalamandalam Vishwas, and rendered melodiously by Kalamandalam Vivekanandan.

