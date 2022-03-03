A get-together of ‘Basheers’ in Kozhikode

People bearing the same name to meet in city on Sunday

People bearing the same name to meet in city on Sunday

Get-together events of people bearing the same name have not lost their appeal. Adding to the list now is a meeting of people who are named ‘Basheer’ in Kozhikode district on this Sunday.

According to the organisers, a WhatsApp group of people with this name was launched on October 9 last year. It was then extended to three groups, with over 600 members. They met on November 10 at Adukkam near Kuttiyadi in the district and elected a 11-member committee of functionaries and 21 executive committee members. Coordinators were appointed for getting in touch with new members in the Gulf countries.

The committee members said that the aim would be to strengthen the bonding between them and offer help to those in need. The group also aims to bring together people who have made a mark in their lives.

Panakkad Syed Basheerali Shihab Thangal would open the event to be held at the produce merchants’ association auditorium in the city on Sunday. Minister for Ports Ahmed Devarkovil, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, Kozhikode Deputy Mayor Musafar Ahmed, and Anees Basheer, son of the late writer Vaikom Mohammed Basheer, would be present. It would be followed by cultural programmes and honouring of eminent personalities.