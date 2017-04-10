A food corner for children’s home

The well-wishers of the Free Birds Open Shelter Home for Boys in the city can now sit with the children and have meals together. The newly inaugurated Food Corner in the orphanage is spacious and clean enough to accommodate all of them.

It was six-month-long effort by Kozhikode-based NGO Arm of Joy that made the food corner a reality. The funding came from contributions of well-wishers during special occasions in their life such as weddings and birthdays.

Facilities

“We have been trying to ensure clean surroundings and facilities for children in orphanages in Kozhikode for some time. This is another step in that direction”, said Anoop G, trustee and director of Arm of Joy.

They started in September with the ₹3,000 contributed by actor Joy Mathew on his birthday. The small contributions of other well-wishers were added to it to finish the project that cost around ₹2.25 lakh.

Arm of Joy had earlier constructed a cafeteria and a patio near the pantry room in the children’s home. When the strength of the home increased lately and the facilities turned out to be not enough, they made small alterations to the cafeteria and attached it to the renovated pantry room to create the food corner.

The pantry room is now neatly floored, with false ceiling and LED lights. A music system was added to make the ambience pleasant.

“The people, who visit orphanages and provide food to the children during special occasions, usually like to dine with them. But often, they have to just be content with handing over the food to the authorities due to lack of facilities. With the opening of the food corner, the problem is solved in Free Birds,” Mr. Anoop said.

The shelter home is located near the Ashoka Hospital in the city.