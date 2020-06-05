A facility to make source-level waste management a habit

The modular Material Collection Facility (MCF), suitable for homesteads and other establishments, is a latest invention of the Kozhikode-based Niravu Zero Waste Management. Keeping with the motto, ‘My Waste, My responsibility’, the Micro MCF facilitates source-level segregation of dry waste before it is shifted to government facilities.

The Micro MCF is a metal structure comprising eight compartments that could be fixed on a wall. The compartments are lined with cloth bags for ease of removal when required. Waste could be deposited in either of these compartments based on its nature such as plastic covers, plastic bottles, metals, glass, paper, medicine strips and thermocol. The usage of the compartments could be customised based on the requirements of the user.

“This kind of source-level segregation is already being practised in countries like Japan. We need to incorporate the facility in our homes for a zero-waste world,” said Babu Parambath, Project Coordinator of Niravu.

By practising the method through which primary segregation of waste is carried out at the source, the need for secondary segregation at the local body-level MCF can be eliminated. It could directly be transferred to the block-level Material Recovery facilities (MRFs). This makes the task much easier for members of the Haritha Karma Sena that collects waste from sources.

“People think that waste management is the sole responsibility of the local body. This should change. We should be engaged in waste management with the same seriousness that we give to constructing toilets at our houses,” Mr. Parambath said.

The Micro MCF with eight compartments costs around ₹15,000 while its smaller form with three compartments cost ₹6,000. “A nano MCF that could be fitted under a chair is also possible if needed. But the point is that each one of us should find a space for it around us, and waste management at source should become a habit,” he added.