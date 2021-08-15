A dozen health workers attend I-Day event in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

15 August 2021 18:43 IST

Ensure equality and freedom as enshrined in Constitution, says Minister

The presence of 12 select health workers was one of the highlights of this year’s Independence Day celebrations in Kozhikode district on Sunday. The event was held in line with the pandemic protocol at the Vikram Maidan and the entry was restricted to 100 people.

The health workers chosen as special guests included V.R. Rajendran, Principal, and M.P. Sreejayan, Superintendent, Government Medical College, and C. Raveendran, Senior Consultant, Government General Hospital.

Opening the celebrations, Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran said that society should strive to eliminate blind practices along with the attempts to bring about equality. He said that the best tribute to be paid to those numerous freedom fighters would be our efforts to enforce equality and freedom as enshrined in the Constitution. “Many of our sisters are found to be tortured in the name of dowry. Our government has taken strict measures against such tendencies and we need to create more awareness in society. We need to see our sisters with a sense of equality and stop the practice of dowry,” Mr. Saseendran said.

Advertising

Advertising

While pointing out that it was our responsibility to enhance the health infrastructure in the time of COVID-19, the Minister said that large-scale celebratory events to mark the Independence Day might be avoided. The Kerala government could control the spread of the virus when even developed nations could not control the death rate due to the infection. The Minister also spoke about Kozhikode’s role in the country’s freedom movement. He later received the guard of honour by service personnel. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, M.K. Raghvan, MP, MLAs from the district and officials were present.