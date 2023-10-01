‘A day with Haritha Karma Sena’ drive launched in Kozhikode

October 01, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation kick-started the second phase of Malinya Muktha Navakeralam campaign in the city on Sunday by launching a drive in support of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS). The drive titled ‘Haritha Karma Senakkoppam oru dinam’ involves people’s representatives spending a day with the HKS members paying house visits and convincing the public of the need to manage their waste effectively and support the HKS.

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the drive by being part of it in Kottooli ward of the Corporation. Health standing committee chairperson of the Corporation S. Jayasree, Health officer in-charge K. Pramod, public health inspectors and representatives of arious residents’ associations accompanied him.

The drive is being undertaken in every ward of the Corporation under the aegis of the respective councillors. MLA Thottathil Raveendran led the drive in Chakkorathukulam while Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed led the drive in Kappakkal ward.

The drive is being undertaken to ensure that the doorstep service of waste collection is made available and well utilised by all the houses in the city. There are around 1.46 lakh houses in the city. The city has been divided into three consortiums to collect waste based on a pre-fixed calendar. There are 579 members in the HKS in the city who collect around 15 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste every day. They are stored at the Material Recovery Facilities where they are sorted and forwarded for recycling based on their type.

Through the drive, the Corporation intends to ensure that every household is part of this process, thus making Kozhikode a completely waste-free city.

