A constituency where no front can swear by loyalties

IUML fields a woman for the first time in 25 years to defend its sitting seat of Kozhikode South

None of the fronts seems to have an upper hand in Kozhikode South, which has never been completely loyal to any party. Incumbent MLA M.K. Muneer choosing not to contest from here again does not sit well with the voters and hence adds to the confidence of both LDF and NDA candidates.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has fielded a woman for the first time in 25 years to defend its sitting seat. However, Noorbina Rashid, despite the position she holds in the party and her illustrious career as a criminal lawyer, is not very popular among party workers. However, the party has succeeded in making a statement in favour of women in the Muslim majority constituency.

Though Mr. Muneer had improved his majority in 2016 compared with 2011, the situation is different now. Of the 25 wards of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation that come under the constituency, 15 are represented by LDF councillors, while the UDF has only eight seats, while the remaining two are represented by BJP councillors.

The LDF has fielded Ahammed Devarkovil, general secretary of the Indian National League (INL), who is also not a familiar face among the voters. However, the INL plans to cash in on the goodwill earned by the LDF government, besides the apparent resentment among the public over the “poor development” of the constituency in comparison with its neighbour, Kozhikode North. “The sitting MLA has not paid much attention to the constituency. The voters are craving for development,” Mr. Devarokovil told The Hindu.

The NDA has fielded another woman, hoping to wrest the constituency from the IUML. Navya Haridas, an ex-techie, is a councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation and the district secretary of the BJP. Navya and her party have high hopes for Kozhikode South. The increasing vote share of the BJP in the constituency is one reason. “Mr. Muneer lacks the courage to face the voters of the constituency once again. It shows how weak the chances of the IUML are,” Ms. Haridas said, adding that Ms. Noorbina was not mature enough, citing her public response to the raising of the minimum marriageable age of women to 21.

In the present circumstances, all the fronts have to sweat a bit and play their cards well to sway the voters to their side because the constituency has no unwavering loyalties.