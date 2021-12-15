A confluence of styles at the Lalithakala Akademi gallery in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

Two art exhibitions under way

On one side, a veteran of five decades is holding his 24th solo art exhibition while on the other, four younger artists are creating waves in their own genres. The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode has something for every art lover.

In an exhibition of his recent works, renowned artist Austin Konchira is mostly exploring the world of machines. Moving slightly away from his past style, Mr. Konchira has used bright colours and his huge paintings make the visitors stop and observe the details.

‘Jna- The thinking soul’, the group exhibition by Deepa K.P., Sudheesh Pallisseri, Bineesh Narayanan and Biji Mol K.C., is a study on different mediums and styles of art. Ms. Deepa, a self-taught artist from Wayanad, has captured the complexity of tree roots using the medium of watercolour in a semi-realistic manner.

Mr. Narayanan, also from Wayanad, works on a combination of images to come up with an idea and uses oil colours as his medium. Ms. Biji Mol from Payyanur in Kannur district has captured the essence of nature in a realistic manner. Greenery, flowers, birds and women make her works soothing to the eye. She has used acrylic colours as her medium.

Mr. Pallissery, another artist from Wayanad, has mainly used graphite and charcoal in his works and his images resemble the complexities of human organs.

All the four artists are quite different from each other in their language, and use of colours, themes, and surfaces. The exhibition was titled ‘Jna’, a letter in the Malayalam alphabet, to express the experimental nature of the show as well as discord with conventions, said the artists.

While Mr. Konchira’s show began on Monday and is set to conclude on December 19, ‘Jna; began on Tuesday and will conclude on December 21. The shows will be open on all days from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.