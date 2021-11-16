A community living space for the intellectually challenged in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

16 November 2021 20:51 IST

Parents form a trust, pool in money to buy five acres of land at Meerod Mala

A group of parents of intellectually challenged persons have come together to form a community living space at Keezhariyur in Kozhikode district to help their children become self-reliant.

D.K. Babu, a retired college teacher, who is the joint secretary of the Parents’ Association for the Rehabilitation and Assistance for the Intellectually Disabled to Support and Empower (PARADISE) Trust that has come up with the initiative, said the parents had pooled in money to buy five acres of land at Meerod Mala.

Most of the intellectually challenged people find it difficult to lead their lives without the help of others. The new initiative will bring together such people and their parents in a bid to empower them. Mr. Babu said the community living space would have facilities for the mental and physical well-being of their wards. “If they live here with their parents for some time, they will be able to continue here even after their parents’ lifetime. Villas are also being planned for the parents,” he said. The trust is planning to set up daytime shelters and therapy centres too on the premises. There could be centres for skill development so that they can take up jobs. Production centres too were being planned, said Mr. Babu.

Advertising

Advertising

K. Koyatti, chairman of the trust, pointed out that intellectually disabled people were still not getting State support in the country unlike what they got abroad. “There is a patronising attitude towards them because many think that these people are not productive. They are also part of the society. But, unfortunately, there is serious lack of awareness of their rights,” he said. The trust is expecting funds from philanthropists and corporate social responsibility initiatives of companies to take forward its activities. Kozhikode district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi launched the initiative on Children’s Day on Sunday.