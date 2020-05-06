A campus radio to beat lockdown blues

They were missing the campus for an awfully long time. The semester breaks and study leaves were never this long. The COVID-19 outbreak had stolen from them even the simple pleasure of chatting with friends in the canteen. It was up to the students’ union to end the silence, and it did, through a campus radio.

The CMC campus radio set up by the students’ union of Government Medical College, Kozhikode, started off recently with a programme dedicated to COVD-19 fighters, their own teachers, senior students and other health workers.

“The radio will serve as a platform for students and teachers to connect and share their experiences during the lockdown,” said Shawn, a representative of the students’ union. There would be information and entertainment besides awareness programmes on COVID-19, he said.

Noted radio jockey Joseph Annamkutty Jose launched the logo of the radio. Unlike other radio stations, CMC campus radio completely depends on the voice recorder on mobile phones and is available on Spotify.

There will be a broadcast once a week. Final-year MBBS student Parvathy is the radio jockey.