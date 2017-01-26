Youth Congress march turns violent

The police used water cannons, tear gas shells and grenades when a march organised by the Youth Congress to the district collectorate here on Wednesday turned violent.

The march was in protest against “anti-people policies” of the Centre and the State government. The police fought with the protesters on the Wayanad road, disrupting traffic for more than an hour.

A woman and her child, who were walking on the side of the road, swooned when a tear gas shell exploded near them. Both were soon taken to a hospital.

The trouble started around 11 a.m. when hundreds of Youth Congress workers assembled in front of the main gate of the collectorate. The police had erected a barricade to prevent the protesters from entering the civil station compound. A large posse of police personnel led by Assistant Commissioner of Police ( North) E.P. Prithvirajan was also present there.

Shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan, about a dozen Youth Congress workers pulled down the barricade. The police tried to stop them with water cannon. The police lobbed about 12 tear gas shells and three grenades even as more protesters attempted to enter the compound.

The protest meeting was held only after the dispersed workers returned after some time. KPCC general secretary N. Subramanian inaugurated the meeting.

The commotion took another turn when the police rounded up the protesters. The agitated workers, while demanding the withdrawal of the police, threw stones at them.

The demonstration continued with DCC president T. Siddique and Congress leaders K.C. Abu and Vidya Balakrishnan addressing the protesters.

The stretch from Eranhipalam to Malaparamba on the National Highway was blocked for more than an hour.