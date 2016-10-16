Young graduates urged to explore entrepreneurship

Goverdhan Mehta, renowned researcher in chemical sciences and former Director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has called upon young graduates to explore emerging opportunities for entrepreneurs and offer solutions to local and global issues irrespective of their magnitude.

Delivering the 12th convocation address at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) on Saturday, Prof. Mehta said: “New opportunities to unleash innovative and entrepreneurial instincts are on the horizon, beckoning young India.”

Though all are aware of the science behind inventions, Prof. Mehta said, the challenge was to create viable and cost-effective technologies underscoring the intrinsic synergy between science, engineering, and technology. He also appreciated the trend where several youngsters from leading institutions were found showing interest in opting out of campus placements to explore the entrepreneurial space.

Aruna Jayanthi, Chairperson of the NITC Board of Governors, in her presidential address, said a degree in technology was a mere passport for working or studying abroad. “It is important to prove to the world that graduates are capable of providing the best solutions to society using their knowledge and hard work. A degree is definitely an attractive proposition, but it should not override one’s responsibility towards people,” she reminded.

Presenting a detailed performance report of the institute, NIT-C Director Sivaji Chakravorti said the institute had made all possible effort to promote research and development initiatives to enrich the academic process. In the 2015-16 academic year, faculty members were instrumental in bringing as many as 19 new projects worth Rs.8.18 crore.

Dr. Chakravorti pointed out that research groups, working in cutting-edge areas like nanotechnology, biotechnology, micro-electronics, energy, and materials were successful in bringing out noteworthy results.

The function witnessed the graduation of 1,488 students from various engineering streams. Registrar in-charge S. Chandrasekharan, members of the governing body and senate of the institute were present.