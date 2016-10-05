Work to be taken up on tracks

: Rail services will be regulated on Friday owing to replacement of the existing steel girders with concrete ones of the Railway Bridge located between Payangadi and Payyannur stations on Friday. The work will be taken up for six hours between 10.35 a.m. and 4.35 p.m.
Train No.22609 Mangaluru-Coimbatore Inter City Express will be delayed by 60 minutes; Train No.12602 Mangaluru-Chennai Mail, 45 minutes; Train No.16606 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Eranad Express will arrive at Mangaluru Central late by 45 minutes; Train No.56323 Coimbatore-Mangaluru Passenger will arrive at Mangaluru late by 15 minutes.
