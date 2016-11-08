Woman delivers baby in toilet

A mentally challenged woman who was taken to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kozhikode on Monday delivered a baby in a toilet in the court complex. The baby, however, died. The mother has been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital in Kozhikode in critical condition.

The woman, who hails from Odisha and aged around 40 years, was staying at the Government Short Stay Home in the city for the past one month after the Women’s Helpline, Vadakara, brought her there.

She was taken to the Beach General Hospital on Sunday after she became physically unwell. However, she refused to undergo diagnosis and turned violent at the hospital. Then the Women’s Helpline decided to take her to the magistrate court to take further action.

Medical College sources informed that the baby was premature.