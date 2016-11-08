Kozhikode

Woman delivers baby in toilet

A mentally challenged woman who was taken to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kozhikode on Monday delivered a baby in a toilet in the court complex. The baby, however, died. The mother has been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital in Kozhikode in critical condition.

The woman, who hails from Odisha and aged around 40 years, was staying at the Government Short Stay Home in the city for the past one month after the Women’s Helpline, Vadakara, brought her there.

She was taken to the Beach General Hospital on Sunday after she became physically unwell. However, she refused to undergo diagnosis and turned violent at the hospital. Then the Women’s Helpline decided to take her to the magistrate court to take further action.

Medical College sources informed that the baby was premature.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 3:18:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/Woman-delivers-baby-in-toilet/article16439586.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY