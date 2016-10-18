Ward-level drive to mobilise funds for Snehasparsham

Wards of the Kozhikode Corporation have geared up for mobilising funds from the public for the Snehasparsham project, an initiative of the Kozhikode District Panchayat.

The fund-raising programme will commence officially on November 13. Organising committees under the leadership of the ward councillors have been constituted at Mukhadar, Kuttichira, Chalappuram, Valiyangadi, Kallayi, and Panniyankara. Project members C.A. Alikoya and V. Jafar are overseeing the activities at the wards-level.

The district panchayat has earlier decided to expand Snehasparsham project for helping kidney patients, AIDS patients and mentally-challenged persons in Kozhikode.

The project will be jointly implemented by the Kozhikode district panchayat, Kozhikode Corporation, municipalities, block panchayats and grama panchayats using their own funds.

A mass campaign was launched on October 2 to mobilise Rs.10 crore from the public for the project. District-level committee involving elected representatives drawn from three-tier local bodies were also constituted.

Jeevathalam project

Officials said the Jeevathalam project, a cancer detection and treatment camp involving oncologists, is also being launched in 10 grama panchayats in the district. Already, the Olavanna grama panchayat has been covered with the assistance of the Thalassery Cancer Research Institute and the Department of Oncology at the Kozhikode Government Medical College.

According to the Kidney Patients Welfare Society, the prime aim of this project is “not carrying out any charity work but committing social responsibility for supporting both financially and emotionally shattered patients and their families.”

Kudumbasree members, students, religious institutions, residents associations, local bodies, and many good heartened people have considerably contributed to the fund.

A team of dedicated doctors, civil servants, teachers, politicians, pain and palliate volunteers and social workers carry out the operations of the project.

