Video cameras for police vehicles soon

In an attempt to gather scientific evidence for on-road enforcement actions, the Police Department is planning to mount video surveillance cameras on patrol vehicles in the city. A proposal in this regard will soon be sent to the Home Department.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) J. Jayanath told The Hindu on Thursday that the decision was taken in the wake of a recent incident in which a police officer was accused of misbehaving with a local politician while enforcing traffic rules.

“Actually, both of them had no proof to prove their claims and I had to turn down a preliminary investigation report submitted by a Circle Inspector on the incident for re-submission. Live recording facility in patrolling vehicles will definitely address this void,” said Mr. Jayanath. Similar patrolling vehicles are common in foreign countries to assist the police, he said.

Though high-end surveillance cameras with 360 degree recording facility are mostly used in bigger cities, police officials point out that the same work can be done using even small pen cameras mounted on the vehicles. As round-the-clock recording is hardly a requirement for patrolling vehicles, such pen cameras will be more effective to meet the short-term needs.

Along with this, a decision has also been taken to record all traffic enforcement actions in the city limit.

Though the Police Head Quarters had earlier issued instructions to the local police stations to make use of video cameras to record vehicle checking and other actions, it had not been followed as such by most of the checking squads.

“Cameras had been given to police squads for the purpose, but it was not properly used during inspections. We are planning to go ahead with its strict implementation in the city to avoid all unwanted arguments and claims,” said Mr. Jayanath. He said formal instructions in this regard would be given to the vehicle checking squads for proper compliance.

Another pending project, the installation of more number of closed circuit television cameras covering major streets in the city and linking them with the police control room too will be taken up for a speedy implementation.

Leaders of various merchant organisations have already come up with their willingness to cooperate with the project and mobilise the required fund for its quick realisation.