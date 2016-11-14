Vanimel rocked by crude bomb attacks

Crude bomb attacks continue unabated in the politically sensitive Vanimel village, 63 km north of here, despite an all-party meeting that was recently convened by MLA E.K. Vijayan to bring stability to the region that has been marred by political violence in recent days.

Tension prevails

The region, the police say, has been tense since October 29, when two steel bombs were thrown at a rally taken out by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The bombs did not explode. Soon, clashes broke out between CPI(M) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers, who were accused of orchestrating the attack.

On Saturday night, two houses of workers belonging to the IUML were attacked by unidentified gangs Though their houses were damaged, no one was injured.

A few days ago, crude bombs were thrown at the house of a CPI(M) worker. Two CPI(M) workers suffered minor injuries in that attack.

‘Miscreants behind attack’

A police officer from Nadapuram said the involvement of active political workers was found minimal in the recent series of incidents.

“We have strong reasons to believe that these were planned and operated by a group of miscreants that wanted to keep the area turbulent for their hidden motives.”

In the wake of the recent attacks, the rural police have stepped up surveillance, set up new picket posts, and are carrying out regular patrolling.

They have sought the support of all major political leaders in order to control local party workers, and discourage them from hosting provocative conventions.