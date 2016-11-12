Uniform Civil Code opposed

The Muslim Youth League (MYL), an affiliate of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has objected to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that the move of the BJP-government at the Centre is to implement the agenda of the Sangh Parivar.
A resolution adopted at the delegates’ session of its three-day State conference here said that the UCC would destroy the secular fabric as well as the pluralistic culture of the country.
It was unfortunate that the Communist Party of India ( Marxist) that opposed the Sangh Parivar agenda was also advocating the cause of UCC through its women organisations, the resolution pointed out. The meeting also passed another resolution for a unity of minorities- backward classes and Dalits and their political empowerment.
'Terrorism, majority communalism'
The marginalised sections faced not only State supported terrorism but also majority communalism, it said.
In a related development, IUML State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed inaugurated a leadership camp of former office-bearers in the morning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor