Uniform Civil Code opposed

The Muslim Youth League (MYL), an affiliate of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has objected to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that the move of the BJP-government at the Centre is to implement the agenda of the Sangh Parivar.

A resolution adopted at the delegates’ session of its three-day State conference here said that the UCC would destroy the secular fabric as well as the pluralistic culture of the country.

It was unfortunate that the Communist Party of India ( Marxist) that opposed the Sangh Parivar agenda was also advocating the cause of UCC through its women organisations, the resolution pointed out. The meeting also passed another resolution for a unity of minorities- backward classes and Dalits and their political empowerment.

'Terrorism, majority communalism'

The marginalised sections faced not only State supported terrorism but also majority communalism, it said.

In a related development, IUML State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed inaugurated a leadership camp of former office-bearers in the morning.