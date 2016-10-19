Vehicular traffic will be regulated from Koduvally town to Mukkilangadi town in connection with the construction of a culvert from October 20. The construction activity is part of the renovation being carried out on Kappad-Thusharagiri-Adivaram road. Vehicles proceeding from Omassery and Koduvally sides can take the alternative Koduvally-R.E.C. road to reach Mukkilangadi Road and vice versa, the Public Works Department executive engineer said here on Tuesday. Vehicles have been banned from plying on the M.M. Ali Road in Kozhikode city from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for seven days from October 20. The regulation was being done to take up renovation works, the official said.
Traffic to be regulated
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor