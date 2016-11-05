Trade unions urge govt. to take over Comtrust assets

The Comtrust Action Committee, an umbrella organisation of various trade unions, has demanded that the State government immediately take over the Commonwealth Trust (Comtrust) Weaving Factory and its 2.5 acre premises at Mananchira.

The trade union leaders also urged the government to resume the monthly payment of Rs.5,000 to the 107 former employees of the factory, which was closed down on February 1, 2009. The leaders have renewed their demand following a dispute between the workers who were on strike and the PUMIS Projects and Properties on Thursday.

Heritage assets

The PUMIS Projects and Properties, which had brought the land for Rs.21 crore, had tried to remove the looms from the factory. But this was opposed by the workers, who said that the looms were attached to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) as heritage assets for conservation.

At a news conference on Friday, committee members K.C. Ramachandran, K. Gangadharan and E.C. Satheeshan said the government should hasten the process of taking over the factory instead of allowing the land mafia to have a free reign.

The Comtrust factory, started by the Basel Missionaries in 1844, is considered a heritage asset. Trade unions have been protesting for six years against the State government’s delay in taking over the factory. The Assembly had unanimously passed the Bill allowing the takeover on July 25, 2012, and the Governor had referred it to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the President’s approval. However, the Ministry had been referring the Bill back to the State government, seeking the opinion of various departments.

The leaders said the factory and the land belonged to the government. They also blamed the Revenue Department for the delay in submitting a report to the ASI. .

However, the PUMIS Projects and Properties representatives pointed out that nearly 1.63 acres of land and buildings had been registered in its name. The main building of the factory considered to be a heritage asset and property of 93 cents were still in the custody of Comtrust, they said.