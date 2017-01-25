Tight security in city for Republic Day

Security has been tightened in the city with police patrols and more plain-clothed policemen on streets and at public places in view of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Police personnel were deployed at the Kozhikode railway station and bus stations of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, mofussil and Palayam bus stands. Checks were carried out at hotels and lodges. Bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and strike teams had been pressed into service, officials said.

Anti-sabotage teams have been carrying out checks in vehicles at the entry points to the city over the past couple of days. Security in and around Vikram Maidan, the venue of the Republic Day celebrations, has been stepped up.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar will receive the Republic Day salute at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. He will unfurl the national flag to mark the beginning of the celebrations in Kozhikode district.

This will be followed up with the Republic Day parade and the Minister’s message. The Minister will also give away the trophies to the best platoons of the parade. As many as 27 platoons would take part, they said.

District headquarters ( Rural) Inspector of Police Ashokan Nair will be the parade commander. Platoons of the police, excise and forest departments, NCC army, naval wing, scouts, guides, junior red cross, Student Police Cadets, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Malabar Special Police band and Anglo Indian School band will participate.

Winners of the State School Arts festival will perform in the cultural events.

The celebrations include a colourful display of programmes by schoolchildren and display of martial art forms.