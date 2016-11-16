Three KSEB transformers, electric cables set afire

Unidentified miscreants set blaze three distribution transformers of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and electric cables of the Railways in Kozhikode city in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Two transformers were found gutted near the Nalanada auditorium on the Cherotty road and one adjacent to the Nagaram village office at 1.30 a.m. The electric cables of the Railways were destroyed near the head post office, the police said.

The destruction of the transformers had resulted in power outage in at least five banks in the morning. The police have launched an investigation to confirm whether the incident was a mischief to disrupt banking activities in the wake of the demonetisation drive in the country. The Town Police have registered a case under Section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive with intent to cause damage) of the Indian Penal Code. Samples have been collected from sites.

KSEB and Railway teams also checked the spots and have launched their own investigations.