The Hindu Young World Quiz on February 6

The 17th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz, a popular event among schoolchildren, will be held on February 6 at The Taj Gateway Hotel, P.T. Usha Road, Kozhikode.

The event, presented by Camlin, is open to students from classes VII to IX.

The competition will begin at 10 a.m. and the registration of contestants will begin at 9 a.m. Each contesting team should consist of two members from the same school. Cross teams from different schools are not allowed. Any number of teams from the same school can take part in the competition. Each team needs to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹200. For the finals (six teams), only two teams from the same school will be permitted.

Schools can register online at https://www.thehindu.com/ywquiz . The registration fee of ₹200 can be paid at The Hindu, 1st Floor, Shaaz Building, Near Kanakalaya Bus-stop, Kannur Road, Kozhikode.

The winners will be presented prizes at a ceremony to be held from 1.30 p.m.

Prizes for audience

Apart from prizes for winners and certificates for all participants, there will be prizes for the audience members who come up with instant answers.

Camlin is the National Sponsor of the event, The Taj Gateway, Kozhikode, is the Associate Sponsor and BSNL Kerala is the Regional Sponsor.

For more details, call P. Sunitha on 9846430981 or 0495-2762202