Take cue from us, AAP tells CPI(M)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has advised the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in the State to learn a lesson from how the AAP is taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

Referring to the ‘political gang wars’ being waged by the CPI(M) and the BJP-RSS in Kannur, senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti said political fight should not lead to loss of lives.

“We are giving a hard time to the BJP in Delhi,” he told the media here on Saturday. “But, this is without loss of lives.”

He alleged that the Modi regime was abusing all Central government institutions to hurt the AAP, but the party was continuing the fight against Mr. Modi and his kind of politics with an honest and people-oriented government.

He reminded the CPI(M) that the people had voted the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for the State’s development and not for waging ‘political gang war’ with the BJP-RSS.

He alleged that the LDF government was not bringing to book the corrupt leaders of the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government. There was a ‘silent nexus’ between the UDF and LDF over corruption.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s alleged remark during last month’s BJP national conference at Kozhikode that Muslims should be `purified,’ Mr. Bharti wanted to know what kind of purification was he looking for. Was Mr. Modi calling for a `Gujarat-riot-like’ purification, Mr. Bharti wondered.

He said that in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the AAP would contest all the 20 seats in the State. The result would be a `big surprise’ for Kerala, he claimed.