Student innovators showcase skills

Vocational expo
The vocational expo organised by the Department of Vocation Education at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Madappally, on Monday saw the participation of 38 schools from Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. The expo showcased the talents of students who developed projects for self-reliance and sustainability.
The team of student innovators introduced their projects, developed with the support of their teachers. The projects covered various segments such as engineering, paramedical, dental, physiotherapy, agriculture, fisheries, livestock, commerce, banking, tourism, food processing and fashion technology. Kozhikode district panchayat education standing committee chairman Mukkam Muhammad inaugurated the expo. C.K. Nanu, MLA, and VHSE Assistant Director P. Preetha were present.
— Staff Reporter
