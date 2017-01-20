Street vendors to be trained in cashless transactions

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, as part of its efforts to ensure the welfare and livelihood of street vendors in the city, is planning to train them in cashless transactions. Street vendors are among those who bear the brunt of the demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes.

A recent meeting of the City Street Vending Committee called by Corporation Secretary Mrinmayee Joshi Sasank discussed the Street Vendors Act 2014 and the necessity of implementing it. The committee decided to expedite the formation of a street vending zone on the mofussil bus station premises.

The rehabilitation of street vendors falls under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Anthyodaya Yojana, which is implemented by the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). Besides cashless transactions, efforts are on to train vendors in solid waste management and to make them aware of their rights under the Street Vendors Act. They will also be urged to ensure that the food they provide is safe to eat.

The mission has short-listed 500 street vendors in the city under three zones — Palayam, Valiyangadi/fish market and mofussil bus station, city mission manager K. Mujeebul Rahman said.

Sessions on cashless transactions will be being handled by the lead bank manager, while legal experts have been hired to speak on Street Vendors Act. Around 100 vendors will be trained in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, street vendors’ union complained that several deserving persons had been excluded from the list, while Mr. Rahman attributed it to technical glitches. “There is no provision to include those who conduct business in private property under the Act. Hence, most vendors on SM Street were excluded. Though there are enough vendors there, most of them conduct business only on Sundays, and they are not regular too. Hence, we could not form a zone at SM Street,” he added.

“Kozhikode beach is another area that was not included in any zone. The area comes under the Department of Ports, and the corporation can do little there,” he said.

Besides, lack of space to form a street vending zone is another issue facing the mission.