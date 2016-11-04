Steps to check drug abuse among children

The Childline and the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) have decided to wield Juvenile Justice Act to battle drug abuse among children in the district.

Balasuraksha Yatra organised by the Childline and DLSA in four grama panchayats over the last three months had found that drug abuse was on the rise among schoolchildren in rural areas of Kozhikode. A review meeting on Balasuraksha Yatra decided to step up the awareness campaigns in schools.

The meeting, recognising the difficulties faced by Anganwadi workers in preventing child marriages, decided that Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) should directly intervene in the issue. The meeting directed the District Social Justice Officers to direct the CDPOs to step in.

The meeting decided to join hands with religious heads in creating awareness on the need for vaccination in areas where people are still reluctant to take vaccination.

The meeting decided to form a monitoring committee under a sub collector to check the rising dropout rate in rural schools. It analysed the actions taken by police, Child Welfare Committee, Childline and District Child Protection Unit on the reports of physical and sexual offences among children.

The meeting demanded a special observation unit to monitor the travel issues of children.

For safe childhood

Childline and the District Legal Services Authority reviews Balasuraksha Yatra

Child Development Project Officers to intervene to prevent child marriage

Religious heads to be roped in to create awareness on vaccination

Monitoring committees under sub collector to check rising dropout rate in schools

Special observation unit to monitor travel issues of children