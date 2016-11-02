Steps to check accidents on flyover

The traffic police are planning to install Closed Circuit Television Cameras along the E.K.Nayanar Flyover here.

Assistant Commissioner (Traffic) A.K. Babu says the new surveillance systems will help the police to monitor the movement of vehicles on the busy stretch and initiate spot action. This could replace the patrolling teams on either side of the flyover in tracking and catching traffic violators.

Interceptor vehicle

A newly acquired interceptor vehicle would be located on the flyover during the peak hours of traffic. The interceptor can track vehicles from long distance and record the speed violations accurately. “Till the installation of the CCTV cameras, this interceptor vehicle will be used to track the speed limit violations and prevent unlawful U-turns on the flyover. Mostly, the errant two-wheeler riders are creating a mess on the route,” says Mr. Babu.

The police have come up with stringent monitoring measures on the 637-metre stretch taking into account complaints of reckless driving on the route. They have also asked the Public Works Department to increase the height of the low protective railings on both sides of the flyover.