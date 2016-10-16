Kozhikode

State to have no more self-financing colleges

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will not sanction any more autonomous colleges or self- financing engineering colleges in the State, Education Minister C. Ravindranath has said.

Speaking after launching ‘Koodappirappinayi Koottu’, a palliative care project for children, here on Saturday, the Minister said the government had plans to regulate the existing autonomous and self-financing colleges. He also hinted at a plan to revamp the school curriculum to incorporate humane values.

“Education without imparting humane values is pointless,” the Minister said, adding that the revamp would however take some time.

Re. 1 a day

Koodappirappinayi Koottu is a project being implemented in 200 government schools in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in which every student deposits Re.1 a day in a piggy bank kept at the school to help ailing children.

The project is being implemented under the aegis of Disha, the youth wing of the Thrissur-based palliative care organisation Solace, which specialises in home care of ailing children.

“By contributing a rupee every day, the children are not just contributing money, but expressing their willingness to support the lesser fortunate among them,” the Minister said.



Minister says government plans to regulate existing autonomous and self-financing colleges



