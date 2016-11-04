State child rights committee takes up breast feeding issue

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken up the issue of a newborn baby being denied breast milk soon after birth at Mukkam here on Wednesday.

The commission, having taken up the case suo motu based on media reports, has asked the District Child Protection Officer to submit a report on Friday morning upon which it will go ahead with prosecution, said member of the Commission Naseer Chaliyam.

Mr. Naseer said that the reports prima facie hinted at violation of child rights.

He said that denial of breast milk could even lead to death of the baby due to dehydration.

The incident took place at EMS Cooperative Hospital at Mukkam on Wednesday where the father of the newborn prevented the hospital staff from feeding the baby on grounds of religious beliefs. The baby was fed only after 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Mukkam police have registered a case. However, no one has filed a complaint in this regard. Sub inspector Sanalraj M. of Mukkam said that action could be taken only if there was a complaint.

Father of newborn prevents hospital staff from feeding baby on grounds of religious beliefs