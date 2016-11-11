Special Aadhaar enrolment drive makes little headway

The special Aadhaar enrolment driver launched in the district to cover the bedridden and differently abled citizens is yet to make any headway though the deadline ends on December 31. Of the 9,000 persons previously identified by the district administration with the cooperation of Akshaya Kendras, fewer than 100 have been covered so far.

A mobile unit earlier launched to operate door-to-door service for the target groups as well failed to resume the operations after its trial run conducted a few months back in the city and Koduvally municipality limit with much fanfare. It was done after asking all the local bodies in the district, including grama panchayats, municipalities and the city corporation, to submit the list of all targeted beneficiaries.

Akshaya officials claimed that the service was delayed as a result of long holidays and hartals during the trial period. They said the formal communication to arrange mobile units and the local team to begin the enrolment drive would be sent to the local bodies before November 15.

A senior Akshaya official said the lists of beneficiaries submitted by some of the local bodies were incomplete. “The lists have to be revised with accurate details and correct address of the beneficiaries. Also, it is the responsibility of the local bodies concerned to arrange the mobile unit in their area,” the officer said.

It was on September 27 that the drive was formally launched in the district expecting cooperation from the local bodies, Akshaya entrepreneurs, Accredited Social Health Activists and palliative care volunteers. The objective was to help these people get the Central government’s direct fund transfer benefits under various schemes.