Solving plastic menace: wards show the way

“We don’t observe laundry week,” Babu Parambath said, “nor do we observe nail cutting week. So why do we need a sanitation week?”

The question comes in the wake of removing all the plastic waste from 30 wards of Kozhikode Corporation under the aegis of the Niravu Waste Management Consultancy of which Mr. Parambath is the project coordinator.

“Keeping one’s premises clean is a culture that has to be ingrained in us from a very young age, just like the need to wear clean clothes and cut the nails when they are long, ” he said.

With the cooperation of the Corporation and under the leadership of the ward councillors, the residents associations and institutions in the 30 wards collected all the plastic waste in the wards and transported it to Niravu’s segregation yard and recycling plant in Karnataka. A sum of Rs.70 is being charged from every house as transportation charge per sack. Hence, the Corporation has no expenditure in this regard. On the other hand, having to spend money to get rid of waste would put a caution in the minds of the residents that would aid in reducing the production of plastic waste in future, Mr. Parambath observed.

Recycling plant

“Once the residents learn to segregate the waste and clean it before storage, they would not have to pay for the transportation. Once the plastic recycling plant in West Hill becomes operational once again, the matters would be easier,” Mr. Parambath said. In fact Niravu has entered in the bid to lease out the plant.

The removal of plastic waste is the first phase of implementing the Corporations’ source-level waste management programme, in which segregation and reduction of plastic waste is a major part.

“The fish vendors in our ward have already started supplying fish in paper,” said Shobhana Ramachandran, a resident of Kommeri ward. Also Chairperson of the Kudumbasree Area Development Society in the ward, she has directed the women to carry cloth bags with them for shopping. The residents have also started burying the organic waste under soil, she said.