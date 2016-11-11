Seizure of pipe bombs puts police on their toes

The crude bomb makers of Nadapuram seem to be experimenting with galvanised iron pipes to make more lethal but safer pipe bombs to avoid chances of premature detonation.

Police officials from Nadapuram have confirmed that the three pipe bombs, which were seized along with 13 steel bombs from an unoccupied house in Chekkiyad on Wednesday, are clearly signalling a change, which is more dangerous and has to be probed seriously.

“We have no reasons to believe that these bombs were brought here from some other location. All the seized items were made here itself going by the preliminary investigation. The shift from steel containers to GI pipes is something grave and we are on the lookout for persons who were earlier detained in connection with such cases,” said a senior police officer from Nadapuram. The officer, who is also part of the investigation team, revealed that the bombs were highly volatile when they tried to defuse them at a quarry in Chekkiyad on Thursday.

Several incidents

There were several incidents in the communally and politically sensitive Nadapuram where unintentional detonations of crude bombs led to many deaths and severe injuries.

In one such major explosion in 2011, five Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers lost their lives.

No fewer than eight youths had suffered serious injuries in the incident. Workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) too had been injured in similar suspected incidents in the area.

“The Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) we seized during the flash checking on Wednesday were all made by experienced local hands and we want to trace them at the earliest to maintain peace in the area,” the police officer said. He also confirmed that there were no previous incidents in Nadapuram where GI-based IEDs were used for explosions.

In view of the developments, the Rural police have decided to intensify search for crude weapons with the support of the bomb squad and the dog squad. Night patrolling will be strengthened in the area.