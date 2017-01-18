Schools told to preserve secular values

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that every educational institution should strive to promote humanitarian values and preserve the core values of secularism in a multi-cultural country like India.

Addressing a gathering at the Markaz Convention Centre here on Tuesday, he said that any attempt to inject the poison of communalism and fanaticism in the minds of innocent children should be condemned and opposed at any cost.

School managements should maintain vigil against substance abuse on campuses, Mr. Vijayan said. The Chief Minister inaugurated the new block of Markaz Boys Higher Secondary School at Karanthur.

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, general secretary of Jamia Markaz, presided over the function and Seyyid Zainul Abideen Thangal led the prayer.