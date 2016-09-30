SSA survey to ensure quality education

In an effort to ensure quality education, the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) project of the Union government will launch a survey in schools in the district.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran will formally inaugurate the survey at Nadakkavu Government Girls Vocational Higher Secondary School on Friday.

Officials said that the survey to be conducted with the direct participation of local bodies and the Education Department would mainly strive to gather details of students through its exclusive Student Data Management Information System.

35 specific details

As per the arrangements made, around 35 specific details of students up to Class XII would be collected.

The Block Resource Centres would be primarily responsible for the compilation of the data through the advanced software and later submit it to the consideration of its district-level authorities.

1,246 schools

The survey would cover as many as 1,246 schools in the district. It would include 379 government schools, 826 aided schools and 41 unaided schools. Steps would be taken to cover madrasas also.

Local bodies

Education Department officials said that the survey was part of the State-level programme of the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, and that it would be conducted with the support of local bodies in all the districts.

For the easy entry of data, district education authorities would also be authorised to make use of the Unified District Information System for Education, they said.

