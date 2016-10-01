SSA survey launched in district

A comprehensive field survey planned by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) to collect academic details of students and consider various quality improvement programmes in schools was launched in the district on Friday. Mayor Thottathil Raveendran inaugurated the project at a function held at the Nadakkavu Government Vocational Higher Secondary School.

1,300 schools

SSA project coordinators said the survey would cover around 1,300 schools in the district. The enumerators would gather 35 specific details from students and submit it to the government through the Unified Student Data Management Information System (U-SDMIS).

Officials said the survey would be completed by the end of 2016 with the direct participation of various local bodies and the Education Department. The Block Resource Centres would coordinate the data collection and upload the details to the software.

A senior officer attached to the SSA project said the effective implementation of various Central government projects for students’ welfare would be possible through the U-SDMIS with the addition of the latest data collected through the survey. It would also help the authorities to create a platform for vocational educational system by monitoring the students’ options for vocational courses in higher education, he added.

As per the official figures, around 1,246 schools would be covered in the new survey in Kozhikode district. It would include 379 government schools, 826 aided schools and 41 unaided schools.