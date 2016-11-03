SIMI encounter killings: Muslim bodies demand judicial probe

Condemning the encounter killings of eight Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists near Bhopal, several Muslim organisations in the State have demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

SC guidelines

They have also demanded that the inquiry be conducted by a high court judge as per the guidelines on encounter killings prescribed by the Supreme Court. Disciplinary action should be initiated against the police personnel involved in the killings.

A. Saeed, president of the Social Democratic Party of India, which is the political wing of the Popular Front of India, has said that the National Human Rights Commission and the National Minorities Commission should also conduct parallel inquiries into the whole episode beginning from the jail escape.

Contradictory versions

Indian National League president Muhammed Sulaiman and general secretary Ahammed Devarkovil said the Madhya Pradesh government and the police gave contradictory versions of the encounter killings. A comprehensive inquiry should be conducted as the fake encounters of Ishrat Jahan and those during the Gujarat riots had also created such distortion of facts.

Probe by sitting judge

A meeting of the Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen - KNM (Markazuda’wa) attended by its general secretary M. Salahuddin and All India Islahi Movement general secretary Hussain Madavoor said that only a sitting judge could bring to light the truth as credibility of the National Investigation Agency was at stake.

‘Fabrication of stories’

The State secretariat of Students Islamic Organisation of India, the students’ wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, said that the situation in India was that government machinery was being used to fabricate stories against innocents and kill them in name of terror-linked cases.

BJP stance flayed

Muslim Youth League president P.M. Sadiqali said the declaration by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh that there was no need for an inquiry into the incident itself further raised doubts over the mysterious encounter killings.

SDPI demands

parallel inquiry by

the NHRC and National Minorities Commission