SDPI to observe protest day

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will observe Tuesday as a protest day demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for introducing a financial crisis” in the country in the form of demonetisation.

Party State president Abdul Majeed Faisi said in a press release that the Union government was neglecting the hardships of the common man struggling due to scarcity of liquid cash.

He brushed off the government’s claims that the move was kept as a surprise citing it was reported in a daily in Gujarat seven months ago.

He demanded that the time to exchange the nullified notes in banks should be extended to March 31, the last day of the financial year, and that they should be allowed to be circulated until then.