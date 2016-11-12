SBI receives Rs.1,200 crore worth scrapped currency notes

The State Bank of India (SBI) has received more than Rs.1,200 crore worth of the demonetised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes in two days from Kerala.

This included both exchange and deposits of the scrapped notes, said S. Venkataraman, chief general manager of the SBI’s Kerala circle. Though the exact figure was not available, close to Rs.500 crore worth of the scrapped notes were exchanged.

“The SBI staff had the most hectic two days in their career on Thursday and Friday,” Mr. Venkataraman, who is responsible for some 500 branches in Kerala and Lakshadweep, told The Hindu .

“I appreciate the fine job done by the bank staff.” He said the bank had hardly any time to get prepared for the Herculean task. He pointed out that the SBI had by far the largest volume of demonetisation-related business in Kerala. Mr. Venkataraman said that only around 230 of the SBI’s 1,434 ATMs could be made operational on Friday. On Saturday, this would rise to 400 and by Monday nearly 1,000 ATMs across the State would be able to deliver cash.

The cash-loading of most of the ATMs was done by outsourced agencies. The ATMs had to be replenished frequently and the bank too had to get its stocks replenished from the RBI and from the mint. On Friday, the ATMs delivered only Rs.100 and Rs.50 notes; the delivery of Rs.2,000 could start any time soon.

Mr. Venkataraman said the bank would work on Saturday and Sunday to handle the rush for exchanging the scrapped notes.

He hoped the rush would taper off during the course of next week, though the demand for exchange would continue until December 30, the deadline set by the government.

Staff come in for praise

Mr. Venkataraman said the SBI, like other banks, was facing a shortage of small-denomination notes. Because of this, it had decided to use `reusable notes’ (old notes) to mitigate the shortage. Mr. Venkataraman said the SBI staff had cooperated very well with the management and that they would be compensated monetarily for the extra efforts they had taken.