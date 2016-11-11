SBI hits Rs.250-crore mark on a single day

The State Bank of India (SBI) had to bear the brunt of the heavy rush at banks for exchanging scrapped banknotes for new on Thursday.

A senior official at the SBI circle office in the State told The Hindu that while all nationalised banks and private banks were authorised to exchange money, the SBI had to take the heaviest load, followed by State Bank of Travancore. This was because, he said, people still identified the State Bank Group with the Central government.

He said the 485 branches of the SBI together had a demonetisation-related total transaction of an estimated Rs.250 crore on Thursday. These included exchange of bad notes as well as deposits.

While the ATMs in the State will spring back to life on Friday after a compulsory two-day holiday, the new Rs.2,000 notes would not be available. Only Rs.50 and Rs.100 notes would be available, the official said.

He said there were long lines at almost all SBI branches across the State and the staff had to struggle hard to cope with the pressure.

While the time earlier allowed to replace the scrapped high-denomination notes was 5.30 p.m., the branches were later told to serve the last customer too. Hence many branches could close well after 8.30 p.m.

He said that because of the high demand, the SBI branches had to reinforce their cash stocks many times during the day.

Cash chests

New boxes of cash were sent from the bank’s cash chests. The bank had ‘cash chests’ in each district and important cities. For instance, in Kochi it had three cash chests. Several high-security vans carrying cash roamed Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram during the day delivering cash to branches which needed reinforcements.

RBI directive

The RBI had earlier asked banks to configure the ATMs so that they could dispense the Rs.2,000 notes from Friday. But, the RBI authorities late in the evening wanted that only Rs.100 and Rs.50 notes be supplied. Enough number these small denomination note had been stacked in the ATMs, the official said. However, only a maximum of Rs.2,000 should be dispensed to the cardholder a day.

The SBI official said the special counters at the SBI branches on Friday would be function the same way as they did on Thursday. They branches would also work on Saturday and Sunday too. He however, asked people to make use of the services of all other banks, and not to rely on the SBI alone.