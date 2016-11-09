Rs.69.7 crore for Kozhikode under KIFB

Kozhikode district will get Rs.69.7 crore under the newly formed Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).
A sum of Rs.18 crore has been allotted for the development of the Kozhikode- Balussery Road, while Rs.12. 45 crore has been earmarked for Muttungal Nadapuram-Prakamthalam Road. As many as eight projects have been initially included in the KIIFB. The East Hill-Ganapathikavu Karaparamba Road will get Rs.6.3 crore. Many other road projects, including the Mananchira- Vellimadukunnu road widening project, have been excluded in the first phase.
