Kozhikode

Rs.69.7 crore for Kozhikode under KIFB

Kozhikode district will get Rs.69.7 crore under the newly formed Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

A sum of Rs.18 crore has been allotted for the development of the Kozhikode- Balussery Road, while Rs.12. 45 crore has been earmarked for Muttungal Nadapuram-Prakamthalam Road. As many as eight projects have been initially included in the KIIFB. The East Hill-Ganapathikavu Karaparamba Road will get Rs.6.3 crore. Many other road projects, including the Mananchira- Vellimadukunnu road widening project, have been excluded in the first phase.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 12:37:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/Rs.69.7-crore-for-Kozhikode-under-KIFB/article16440891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY